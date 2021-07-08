Marita Zuraitis Appointed To The CopperPoint Insurance Company Board Of Directors

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Ms. Marita Zuraitis has been appointed to the CopperPoint Insurance Company Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Ms. Zuraitis is a proven leader in the property and casualty insurance industry. She serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome Marita to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Ken Kirk, Board Chair. "Marita brings extensive knowledge of the P&C marketplace and her leadership, experience and energy complements our board of directors' skills and experiences."

About CopperPoint Insurance CompaniesFounded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.97 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

