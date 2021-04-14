Marion C. Terrell, II Named Chief Diversity And Inclusion Officer At Flagship Facility Services

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to announce that Marion Terrell has been promoted to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO).

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Facility Services is pleased to announce that Marion Terrell has been promoted to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO). Based in our National Service Center in Southlake, Texas, Marion will be responsible for leading and steering the development and evolution of Flagship's diversity and inclusion platform and initiatives.

Formerly Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Flagship, Marion will oversee and manage a team of diversity professionals focused on building and sustaining an environment where all employees have a voice at the organizational table and equitable opportunities to advance in their careers.

Marion is an accomplished HR executive with 25 years of experience collaborating with multi-national brands and global organizations. He has a proven track record of delivering complex business solutions and has led and shaped diversity and inclusion strategies through education, training, and community advocacy.

"We live in a complex, interconnected world where diversity is shaped by personal beliefs, traditions, habits, business models and technological advances," said Marion. "Building a meaningful and effective D&I foundation starts with engaging with employees so they feel visible, valued, and validated."

Flagship has built a workplace whose 6,000 employees represent a wide variety of cultures and backgrounds. But, since last summer's events that brought the civil rights struggle to the forefront, we have worked to formalize our commitment to diversity and inclusion, starting with the launch of our IDEA Group (Inclusion and Diversity Employee Action Group) in June 2020.

"While we can't change the world, we can create an actively inclusive workplace - one that encourages employees to learn about and accept one another's cultures and personal beliefs and one in which opportunities are open to all." said Dave Pasek, Flagship's founder, and CEO. "And like a pebble tossed into a pond, we hope that learning, tolerance and acceptance will ripple outward to family, friends and the community."

The IDEA Group is comprised of a cross-section of employees from all levels, departments, and geographic locations. Tasked with taking the temperature of the wider employee population and developing initial training and communications programs, the group also launched the IDEA blog - a platform for employees to write about diverse topics and share their thoughts with other employees - along with half a dozen Employee Resource Groups.

Marion will continue the momentum generated by the foundational work of the IDEA Group, overseeing a team of diversity professionals dedicated to developing robust diversity and inclusion strategies from a platform focused on employee education, empowerment, and engagement.

"I am excited to lead Flagship's strategy to help create business drivers that lead to a vibrant workforce, authentic workplace, and strong marketplace that leverages unwavering client and community service," said Marion.

Flagship revolutionized commercial cleaning services by emphasizing the importance of putting customers first. Flagship's reputation for high-quality janitorial services spread quickly. As Flagship's client portfolio grew, so too did their services portfolio. With operations in Culinary Services, Facility Services and Aviation Services, Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and combinations of facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary and maintenance services, for large-scale companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Why do some of the biggest names in aviation, high-tech and manufacturing work with Flagship? Find out at www.flagshipinc.com.

Media Contact: Don Toole(972) 574-9702 x325 307395@email4pr.com http://www.flagshipinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marion-c-terrell-ii-named-chief-diversity-and-inclusion-officer-at-flagship-facility-services-301268538.html

SOURCE Flagship Facility Services