Mario Albert Joins The Boards Of Directors Of IA Financial Group

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group today announces the appointment of Mario Albert to the board of directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group today announces the appointment of Mario Albert to the board of directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Mr. Albert has extensive experience in the financial and information technologies industries. He worked at the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) as Superintendent, Distribution and President and CEO thereafter. He also has held several senior management positions in private, public and parapublic organizations in Québec, including La Capitale, the Ministère des Finances du Québec, Investissement Québec and Finances Montréal.

Chaired by Jacques Martin, the two boards of directors, whose composition is the same, now have thirteen members, twelve of whom are independent directors. In addition, women make up 38% of the Board's membership.

About iA Financial GroupFounded in 1892, iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Its stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group