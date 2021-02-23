Marinus Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Brand As The Company Prepares For Commercialization

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today unveiled its new brand identity rooted in the company's guiding principles of commitment,...

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today unveiled its new brand identity rooted in the company's guiding principles of commitment, innovation and community which are signified by three interconnected rings. The logo represents a new era as Marinus continues to advance as a leader in rare epilepsies and prepares for commercialization.

With patients as its focus, Marinus Pharmaceuticals strives to create an awareness for the rare epilepsies it aims to treat. As such, each of the company's patient communities are embodied in the new logo's interconnected green, purple, and blue rings--the colors that represent CDKL5 deficiency disorder, tuberous sclerosis complex, status epilepticus, and PCDH19-related epilepsy.

"Our current and future success will be grounded in our commitment to patients, the continued innovation of ganaxolone, and our deep partnerships within the community," said Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer for Marinus Pharmaceuticals. "This new logo not only shows the shared interconnectivity and continued dedication to these foundations but also our evolution as a late-stage pharmaceutical company."

In accordance with the rebrand, Marinus is unveiling a variety of updated communication channels including its website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

To learn more about Marinus Pharmaceuticals and its focus on commitment, innovation, and community, visit: www.marinuspharma.com.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is initiating a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005361/en/