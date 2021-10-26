Marinus Pharmaceuticals To Provide Business Update And Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 9, 2021

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30,...

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on November 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.

Tuesday, November 9, 8:30 a.m. ET

Domestic: +1 833-979-2765International: (343) 761-2590Webcast Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3435370/D4A161A628859FC2957F63CBDDD69D3A Conference ID: 6362837

