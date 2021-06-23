MarinOne Integrates With Instacart Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform. This integration makes it easier for brands to connect with customers directly at the point of sale.

Marin is bringing its experience helping advertisers optimize over $40 billion in digital advertising spend to the rapidly growing platform.

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Today, Instacart partners with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Instacart offers self-service and managed ad services for more than 2,500 CPG brands, including 100% of the Top 25 CPG companies.

The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies lower-funnel marketplace advertising with paid search and paid social campaigns to help generate additional demand. Marketers can align their efforts across channels to ensure they are working seamlessly across the customer journey.

"Customer habits shifted during the pandemic and online grocery delivery was a big beneficiary," said Chris Lien, Marin's Chairman and CEO. "As the leading online grocery platform in North America, Instacart is a must-have part of digital marketing strategies. We are delighted to give advertisers on Instacart the power of MarinOne to maximize return on their investment."

The automation in MarinOne makes it easy and efficient to manage Instacart Ads campaigns by automatically building out campaigns, alerting on changes in performance and proactively identifying opportunities for better results.

The optimization tools help identify optimal levels of spend while MarinOne bidding delivers the best possible performance. MarinOne's Insight module automatically identifies opportunities such as Product A/B Testing in your account with estimates of potential value and easy implementation.

Visit marinsoftware.com/instacart to learn more about support for Instacart Ads in MarinOne.

About Marin SoftwareMarin Software Incorporated's (MRIN) - Get Report mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contact: Wesley MacLaggan 415-399-2580 wmaclaggan@marinsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marinone-integrates-with-instacart-ads-301318727.html

SOURCE Marin Software