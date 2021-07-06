Marinomed Biotech AG Grants Exclusive Rights For Carragelose® To M8 Pharmaceuticals Marketed Locally As Barlo®

M8 Pharmaceuticals to obtain exclusive rights for marketing Carragelose® in Brazil and Mexico Carragelose® nasal spray has clinically demonstrated high efficacy against multiple viruses of the upper respiratory tract Carragelose®- containing products will...

MEXICO CITY, 6 de julio de 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M8 Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms. The agreement focused on Brazil & Mexico secures M8 exclusive rights to market Carragelose® as Barlo® nasal spray locally. Carragelose coats the mucosal tissues of the respiratory tract, forming a physical barrier that helps to protect against viral infection and viral spread. This in turn has been shown to reduce the viral load, and the body's own natural defense may fight the virus more efficiently. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to strongly impact the wellbeing of patients in Latin America.

Based on the clinically proven high efficacy against multiple viruses including various viruses, Carragelose® products are already in more than 40 countries. Several further clinical trials investigating Carragelose® are ongoing: Marinomed initiated two clinical trials, both ongoing in Vienna, Austria. One is investigating the preventative potential of Carragelose® against SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses in healthcare staff. The second trial is designed to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of inhaled Carragelose® (Inhaleen) in treating COVID-19 and other viral pneumonias.

Joel Barlan, CEO of M8 said: "We are delighted to partner with Marinomed to bring a potential solution to patients in Latin America and provide support in the continued battle to improve the prevention strategies against COVID-19. Our goal is to continue to help improve patient outcomes through our commitment of bringing innovative product to Latin American patients. Our mission is to continue to positively impact the lives patients in Brazil and Mexico."

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, commented: "Carragelose is well established as an efficient means of prevention and treatment against a wide range of respiratory virus infections, including those caused by different Coronaviruses. We are very happy that with M8 Pharmaceuticals, we have a strong and experienced partner who will be able to provide our Carragelose based nasal spray in Brazil and Mexico, two important markets."

About Carragelose®:Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and is a unique, broadly active anti-viral compound. It is known as a gentle yet effective and safe prevention and treatment against respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a layer on the mucosa wrapping entering viruses, thereby inactivating them, and preventing them from infecting cells. Increasing clinical evidence indicates that Carragelose® can also inactivate SARS-CoV-2.[2] Marinomed is holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, parts of Asia, Canada, and Australia. For a full list of Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose® containing nasal sprays and oral products, please visit https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, for a list of scientific publications on Carragelose®, https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications.

About Marinomed Biotech AGMarinomed Biotech AG (Korneuburg, Austria) (VSE:MARI) is an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on two patent-protected technology platforms. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as eyes, nose, lung or gastrointestinal tract. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract and can reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. Further information is available at https://www.marinomed.com/en/technologies-markets/markets.

[1] https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products [2] https://www.marinomed.com/en/news/marinomed-biotech-ag-shares-positive-clinical-trial-results-for-iota-carrageenan-nasal-spray-in-the-prevention-of-covid-19-1

About M8 Pharmaceuticalsm8 is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing, marketing and distributing innovative and established therapeutics in the two largest Latin America markets: Brazil and Mexico. m8 aims to become the preferred pharmaceutical partner for the licensing of high-value innovative and proven therapies across our main therapeutic areas CNS, Respiratory, Cardiometabolic, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Onco-hematology and Orphan Diseases. m8 is a Montreux Equity Partners portfolio company.

For more information, please visit: www.moksha8.com

For more information please contact:

Joel Barlan Chief Executive Officer T: +52 (55) 4431 2933 us.wm@moksha8.com

Rafael Ferrer Vice President of Corporate Development T: +1 (305) 299 6998 Rafael.ferrer@moksha8.com

Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer Chief Scientific Officer, Marinomed Biotech AG T: +43 2262 90300 eva.prieschl@marinomed.com

