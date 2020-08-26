MarinHealth Medical Center Selects Qualtrics To Help Increase Onsite Employee Safety By Leveraging Workforce Symptom Check Solution

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarinHealth announced today that it has selected Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, to help identify potential COVID-19 health...

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarinHealth announced today that it has selected Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, to help identify potential COVID-19 health risks among employees and to monitor symptoms within their onsite workforce.

MarinHealth Medical Center will leverage Qualtrics Workforce Symptom Check, an EmployeeXM™ solution that helps organizations manage COVID-19 risks with digital, daily, and secure assessments of employee symptoms that determine suitability for returning to work onsite. All solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

"MarinHealth Medical Center is dedicated to providing our community with high-quality, safe, innovative, and patient-centered care," said MarinHealth CEO, Lee Domanico. "It's crucial for us to support both our patients and employees during COVID-19. Qualtrics Workplace Symptom Check is helping us make informed decisions on how to effectively run our facilities during this pandemic, while also keeping our patients and employees safe."

Qualtrics EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line.

To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/ and www.qualtrics.com/back-to-business-employee/.

About QualtricsQualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About MarinHealthMarinHealth encompasses respected local healthcare resources that have served the Marin County community since 1952. Marin County residents appreciate Marin's healthy lifestyle and transformative natural environment. In keeping with the values and needs of this unique community, MarinHealth is dedicated to treating the whole patient, mind, body, and spirit. MarinHealth Medical Center, the MarinHealth Medical Network, and their ancillary services all share the same patient-centric philosophy of care.

