MarinHealth Deploys PatientKeeper To Streamline Physician Charge Capture And Sign-Out

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced that MarinHealth in Northern California has deployed PatientKeeper's revenue integrity software to streamline physician charge capture and sign-out.

More than 100 MarinHealth providers across 17 specialties, plus the hospitalist group at MarinHealth Medical Center , are using PatientKeeper's professional charge capture application to ensure accurate and timely billing for the patient care they deliver. About 80% of the providers are using PatientKeeper on their mobile devices at least some of the time.

PatientKeeper replaces a previous charge entry and sign-out application that MarinHealth providers used. "PatientKeeper is definitely a big improvement over what we did before," said Brian Keeffe, M.D., a cardiologist who has practiced at MarinHealth for 17 years. "It works well and is very intuitive. And with the sign-out application, it's easy to see if there are action items for each patient; you don't have to email colleagues to get caught up on what's happening with a patient."

PatientKeeper is integrated with MarinHealth's Epic EHR system, which handles the billing for specialist groups. The hospitalist group employs a third-party billing service, for which PatientKeeper also provides the charge cleansing and editing software; PatientKeeper then outputs clean charges to the service's Allscripts system for billing.

A powerful capability embedded in PatientKeeper is charge-note reconciliation, which automatically matches charges to providers' clinical notes to ensure billing accuracy and completeness, and flags missing charges. "I've just started using charge-note reconciliation," Dr. Keeffe said, "and already I've found several instances where providers neglected to enter a charge for a documented service."

"PatientKeeper is delighted to add MarinHealth to our roster of leading provider organizations that are optimizing their revenue integrity operations with PatientKeeper solutions," Phil Meer, PatientKeeper's CEO, said. "It is gratifying to know that MarinHealth's providers already are realizing efficiencies from using our mobile app to record their professional charges."

About MarinHealthMarinHealth encompasses respected local healthcare resources that have served the Marin County (CA) community since 1952. Marin County residents appreciate Marin's healthy lifestyle and transformative natural environment. In keeping with the values and needs of this unique community, MarinHealth is dedicated to treating the whole patient, mind, body, and spirit. MarinHealth Medical Center, the MarinHealth Medical Network, and their ancillary services all share the same patient-centric philosophy of care.

About PatientKeeper, Inc.PatientKeeper's EHR optimization software solutions help streamline clinician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital EHR systems. With PatientKeeper as the "system of experience" complementing the EHR system of record, clinicians can easily access and act on all their patient information from smartphones, tablets, and PCs. PatientKeeper has more than 75,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.

