Marine Sealants Market To Grow By Nearly $ 86 Million During 2021-2025 | Insights On COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

The 120-page report and TOC analyzes the marine sealants market by type (polysulfide, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine sealants market is expected to grow by USD 85.91 million, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the healthcare technology sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Download Free Sample Report

The polysulfide segment will generate maximum revenue in the marine sealants market, owing to the increasing use of polysulfide in plastic fittings in the marine industry. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the presence of favorable government regulations and the flourishing travel and tourism industry in the region.

Marine Sealants Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising demand for marine sealants from developing countries

Growth of the shipbuilding industry

Rising demand for marine sealants from developing countries

In addition, the report identifies the increasing demand for polyurethane sealants as a major trend in the marine sealants market. Polyurethane sealants are user-friendly and are available in various colors that match the application. They also exhibit properties such as elasticity, fast curing time, resistance to water, chemicals, and fire. These factors are increasing the demand for polyurethane sealants from various end-user applications, which is fueling the market growth.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Marine Sealants Market: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co.: 3M Marine Adhesive Sealant 5200 is the marine sealant offered by the company.

Arkema SA: The company offers Bostik EB elastic adhesives and sealants for bonding decorative panels in boats.

Avery Dennison Corp.: The company offers Edge Sealer for applications in the automotive, marine, and various other industries.

Dow Inc.: The company offers a wide range of gun and straw applied polyurethane foams for various marine applications.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers Great Stuff Multipurpose Black Insulating Foam Sealant for applications in marine, automotive, and other industries.

Reasons to Buy Marine Sealants Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine sealants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine sealants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine sealants market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine sealants market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Construction Sealant Market - Global construction sealant market is segmented by product (polyurethane, silicone, polysulfide, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Foam Sealant Market - Global foam sealant market is segmented by end-user (building and construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Sample Report: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70392

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-sealants-market-to-grow-by-nearly--86-million-during-2021-2025--insights-on-covid-19-impact-analysis-key-drivers-trends-and-products-offered-by-major-vendors--technavio-301250579.html

SOURCE Technavio