Marin French Cheese Co. Rebrands With New Logo, New Design And Better Visibility For Its Famed Artisan Cheeses

PETALUMA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin French Cheese Co. introduces a new logo and package design reaffirming its identity as the country's oldest artisan cheesemaker. Marin French Cheese Co. originated in 1865 when the pioneering Thompson family began making soft-ripened cheeses using French techniques in the incomparable coastal terroir of Marin County.

Marin French Cheese Co. is a long-time favorite of food lovers seeking authentic handmade cheeses. With its rebrand, the company's products stand out on shelves with easy-to-read labels and colors specific to each flavor.

"The decision to rebrand arose because consumer research indicated low brand awareness," says Manon Servouse, marketing director for Marin French Cheese Co. "Many thought that Marin French was a descriptor of cheese style, not our company name."

From the Gold Rush to a Gold MedalMarin French Cheese Co. handcrafts cheese in small batches with the highest-quality milk from Holstein, Jersey and Guernsey cows pastured at local North Bay dairies. Its unwavering loyalty to place culminates in 155-plus years of cheesemaking knowledge and passion, from the Thompson family in 1865 to Jim Boyce in 1995 and now the Triballat family, fourth-generation French cheesemakers. The result is a collection of cheeses made with equal respect for Northern California terroir and Old World methods.

Heritage Brie and Camembert form the basis of every cheese including distinctive flavors with mustard seeds, truffles, and jalapeños that appeal to contemporary consumers. The flagship Petite Breakfast, the little cheese with the big history, began as a protein alternative to a sudden overdemand for eggs by miners turned dockworkers in 1860's San Francisco. The Thompsons quickly developed a small-format fresh brie, skipped the aging room and shipped the new "Breakfast Cheese" to the docks unripened. Today, the award-winning fresh tangy flavor is a bestseller among the 4-oz. Petite line.

Visit the Press Page for a full list of awards including Triple Crème Brie's gold medal in 2005 at The World Cheese Awards in London, a first for an American cheese in the Brie category.

Visit the Trade Page for a list of products, sell sheets, logos and photography.

Where to Find: Find Marin French Cheese Co. artisan cheeses at grocery stores and cheese counters nationwide. Visit the Store Locator for locations or Northbay Creameries, the online shop for Marin French Cheese Co. and sister brands Laura Chenel and St. Benoit Creamery.

About Marin French Cheese Co.Marin French Cheese Co. is the country's oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheesemaking techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life's simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food.

For more information, visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany

