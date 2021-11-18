MariMed Wins Four Awards On The 2021 LeafLink List for Its Brands And Dispensaries

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced today that its brands and dispensaries earned four wins on the 2021 LeafLink List , LeafLink's annual awards honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers. MariMed won in the following categories:

Fastest-Selling Concentrates : Nature's Heritage Colorado Chem, produced from MariMed's high-quality craft cannabis flowers

: Nature's Heritage Colorado Chem, produced from MariMed's high-quality craft cannabis flowers Best Medical Products : Bedtime Betty's, a SKU within MariMed's top-selling Betty's Eddie's fruit chew line

: Bedtime Betty's, a SKU within MariMed's top-selling Betty's Eddie's fruit chew line Fastest-Growing Dispensary : Thrive, MariMed's Illinois dispensary brand with four retail locations

: Thrive, MariMed's Illinois dispensary brand with four retail locations Top Dispensary in Illinois: Thrive

MariMed COO Tim Shaw commented, "LeafLink's platform includes over 2,800 brands and 7,300 licensed retailers. We are thrilled and honored to be recognized among so many of our industry peers for the growth and quality of our products and dispensaries. We could not achieve our success without the commitment and talent of all of our incredible employees."

About MariMed, Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature's Heritage™, Kalm Fusion®, and others. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

