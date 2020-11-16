MariMed Introduces Nature's Heritage™ RSO Capsules

F irst RSO capsules from Nature's Heritage

Manufactured in 5 mg, 25 mg, and 100 mg doses

Available at Panacea Wellness and other dispensar ies in Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to innovation in medical cannabis therapies, MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "MariMed") announced the product release of "RSO" capsules from the Company's proprietary cannabis flower and concentrate brand, Nature's Heritage. The capsules are made with powderized RSO and are available in 5 mg, 25 mg, and 100 mg doses at the Company's Panacea Wellness dispensary and other dispensaries in Massachusetts.

RSO is a high-THC cannabis oil reported to have positive results for patients managing a variety of medical conditions and their side effects. The RSO name is homage to the Canadian cannabis activist, Rick Simpson, who created the oil to treat his skin cancer after reading a 1975 Journal of the National Cancer Institute study about the efficacy of high doses of THC in cancer treatment. RSO has a thick consistency and is traditionally incorporated into foods or beverages for ingestion or used as a topical directly on affected areas.

"MariMed's scientists improved upon Rick Simpson's original process to create Nature's Heritage's RSO capsules for medical cannabis patients seeking a more convenient and effective way to ingest RSO," explained Tim Shaw, chief operating officer at MariMed. "Our powderized capsules make RSO treatments discreet, familiar, and easy to administer. The positive feedback from patients about this simplified dosing has been extremely positive."

Nature's Heritage RSO capsules will soon be introduced in Maryland, Delaware, and other states. RSO is also available from Nature's Heritage in its traditional oil form. To learn more about Nature's Heritage cannabis flower and concentrates, visit naturesheritagecannabis.com.

About MariMedMariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

