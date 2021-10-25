MariMed Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2021 on November 15, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed's Investor Relations website at www.ir.marimedinc.com. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on MariMed's website for approximately 30 days.

About MariMedMariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and K-Fusion®. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Steve WestVice President, Investor Relations Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Media Contact:Trailblaze PREmail: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:Howard SchacterChief Communications Officer Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com