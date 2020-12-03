MariMed Announces Launch Of Nature's Heritage™ Solventless Concentrates In Massachusetts

All-natural products developed to meet rising consumer demand for purity, potency, and variety

Kief and bubble hash created from multiple strains of Nature's Heritage cannabis flower

Available at multiple dispensaries across Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising consumer demand for solventless cannabis extracts, MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "MariMed"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator based in Massachusetts, announced the launch of two solventless concentrate products from its wholly owned Nature's Heritage cannabis brand. One-gram jars of kief and bubble hash extracted from a variety of Nature's Heritage strains are now available for purchase at dispensaries across Massachusetts, including the Company's Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro, MA.

"Our kief and bubble hash expand the MariMed product portfolio while meeting the increasingly sophisticated cannabis consumer's demand for flower alternatives and higher potency," said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of sales at MariMed. "The response to the quality, flavors, and effects of Nature's Heritage kief has already been very positive in Maryland, and we expect the same in Massachusetts."

Kief is the trichome pollen sifted from dry cannabis flower without the use of chemical solvents. It contains the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes on a cannabis plant, and is often referred to as "cannabis crystals" in reference to its appearance and impressive effects. Similarly, bubble hash is an all-natural solventless cannabis extract created through an ice water extraction process.

"Nature's Heritage kief and bubble hash offer two exceptionally flavorful options for consuming pure and potent cannabis, whether on its own or combined with flower," said Steve Evans, retail manager at Panacea Wellness. "Our customers and patients have spoken, and we're excited to deliver their favorite strains in two new ways."

Nature's Heritage is one of the top-selling cannabis flower brands in Massachusetts and Maryland. With the addition of the kief and bubble hash, the Company continues to grow and expand its portfolio of product offerings under the Nature's Heritage brand. For information and availability, please visit Nature's Heritage at naturesheritagecannabis.com.

About MariMedMariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

