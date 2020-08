Marijuana Company Of America Retains Investor Awareness, Inc. To Launch Investor Relations Awareness Program

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. (" MCOA" or the " Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, announced today that in an effort to create awareness of the Company's recent developments and increase in business activities, it has retained the services of Investor Awareness, Inc. as its investor relations firm .

Founded in 1994, Chicago-based Investor Awareness, Inc., ( www.investorawareness.com ) is a full-service investor relations consulting firm that provides private and publicly traded companies with customized programs to generate awareness among members of the financial community. Investor Awareness specializes in accelerating growth in the value of small to mid-size companies.

Jesus M. Quintero, CEO and CFO of the Company states, "Investor Awareness, Inc. will play an integral role in ensuring we reach the investment community for the first time in a professional manner in order to raise awareness of the many developments and milestones being achieved at Marijuana Company of America Inc. We are looking forward to the professional help and guidance that Investor Awareness, Inc. will provide us. Since they specialize in small to mid-cap, publicly traded companies, Investor Awareness understands the limitations smaller companies typically face with reaching the appropriate professional investors, and can guide us towards the best opportunities through a customized strategy for our particular needs."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

