Marie Hayden Appointed To New Chief Engineer Position At Smart Wires

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Wires Inc., global power technology company, has announced the promotion of Marie Hayden to the role of Chief Engineer where she will lead the design, development and support of Smart Wires products and solutions.

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Wires Inc., global power technology company, has announced the promotion of Marie Hayden to the role of Chief Engineer where she will lead the design, development and support of Smart Wires products and solutions.

"For the past several years, Marie has been a key part of our success in Europe and Australia, and we are excited about the impact she will have leading our engineering team. We identified a clear need for this new role as we position the company to scale and serve a rapidly growing customer base. Marie's proven leadership capabilities, engineering expertise and knowledge of our customers' needs make her the perfect choice for this role and she will be a valued addition to the leadership team at Smart Wires," said Peter Wells, CEO of Smart Wires.

Describing her new responsibilities Marie said, "Smart Wires has developed highly innovative technology that is transforming how power grids around the world are planned and operated. In leading the engineering team, my goals include enabling our team to continue to develop safe, high-quality products, fostering an environment in which technical innovation can thrive and delivering world-leading solutions that support our customers' near-term and enduring needs. In this role, I also hope to inspire more women to choose engineering as a career and to embrace leadership roles in this industry."

Marie joined the company in 2018 as Vice President, Business Development, and was promoted to General Manager, Europe, in 2020. During this time, Marie significantly grew Smart Wires' customer base in Europe and Australia - collaborating with transmission and distribution companies to help them solve problems and evolve their grids with flexible, high-impact solutions.

Prior to joining Smart Wires, Marie gained extensive experience in all aspects of transmission system operation during a 25-year career at EirGrid, the Irish Transmission System Operator. Marie held a number of senior management positions at EirGrid, including Scenario Planning, Connection Policy and Operational Planning.

Marie served as Chair of the Irish National Committee of CIGRE. In 2018 she was made a Distinguished Member of CIGRE. Marie holds a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a Masters of Engineering Management from University College Dublin.

About Smart Wires

Smart Wires is a global power technology company advancing the delivery of affordable, clean electricity worldwide. With our innovative technology and advanced analytics, we maximize the grid's capacity. This means more renewables, at a lower cost and with less disruption to communities and the environment. Smart Wires is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and a global workforce of 200 professionals spread across four continents. Our team collaborates with our customers to achieve their strategic objectives and help them face an uncertain energy future with flexible, high-impact solutions.

Learn more about how we are reimagining the grid for a better future: www.smartwires.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marie-hayden-appointed-to-new-chief-engineer-position-at-smart-wires-301290310.html

SOURCE Smart Wires