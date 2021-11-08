Mariano Belinky Joins Motive Partners As Industry Partner

Mariano Belinky, former CEO of Santander Asset Management, joins as Industry Partner, further bolstering Motive Partners' deep industry expertise and supporting Motive's vision to build, back and buy the technology companies that enable the financial economy

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Partners ("Motive"), a specialist private equity firm focused on growth equity and buyout investments in software and information services companies that serve the financial services industry ("financial technology"), announces the appointment of Mariano Belinky ("Mariano") as an Industry Partner. Mariano will focus on areas that bring strategic value to Motive Partners' investment mandate.

Motive Partners believes the adoption of new digital channels, innovative processes and game-changing technologies will yield value-creating opportunities for forward-thinking alternative investment firms. The appointment of Mariano demonstrates Motive's intent to continue building capabilities to support the Motive platform's mission of outsized returns, focusing on operator and innovator led value creation.

Based primarily from Motive Partners' London offices, Mariano will focus on originating and diligencing transactions across financial technology, seeking to spot trends ahead of time, and sourcing deals and capabilities that can support the growth of Motive's portfolio companies, ultimately benefitting the Motive investor ecosystem.

Prior to joining Motive Partners, Mariano was the Global CEO of Santander Asset Management where he led the turnaround of the company since its re-acquisition from Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic.

Prior to this, Mariano co-founded and ran InnoVentures, Santander Group's $400m fintech-focused global venture capital fund, defining the investment approach, building the team and leading over twenty investments in portfolio companies

Before joining Santander InnoVentures, Mariano was a junior partner with McKinsey and Company, where he advised global banks and asset managers across Europe and the Americas. He was previously part of the research technology team at Bridgewater Associates.

Mariano holds a degree In Computer Science and Philosophy from NYU, and conducted doctoral studies In Artificial Intelligence at Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focusing on growth equity and buyout investments in software and information services companies based in North America and Europe and serving five primary subsectors: Banking & Payments, Capital Markets, Data & Analytics, Investment Management and Insurance. Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies.

More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com

Important Information

Forward-looking statements herein are based on the beliefs and assumptions using information currently available. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. They also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Motive's Industry Partners are third-party consultants engaged for their recognized expertise to advise Motive personnel and are not employees of Motive Partners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724833/Motive_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mariano-belinky-joins-motive-partners-as-industry-partner-301418077.html

SOURCE Motive Partners