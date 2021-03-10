MARIA VISION USA Expands From Its Web And Mobile Presence To Broadcast US Premieres And Network Distribution Availability Through Programming Providers In The United States.

AVE MARIA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIA VISION USA , The Heart of Mary, is available 24/7 each, and every day as an educational and informative, spiritual, entertainment and engaging multi-platform network made accessible to see through the...

AVE MARIA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIA VISION USA , The Heart of Mary, is available 24/7 each, and every day as an educational and informative, spiritual, entertainment and engaging multi-platform network made accessible to see through the web, mobile/apps and now broadcast related formats.

To expand on our mission and outreach, the network has just made its debut on programming provider, DirecTV. Viewers can watch daily 8 hours a day on channels 262 and 89. Prospect viewers can also expect additional expansion and availability soon across the nation and amongst other providers and platforms, both on a full-time and part-time basis, as well as watch us now through our apps and/or on https://www.mariavision.us/

Maria Vision USA is an extension of its sister channel, María Visión, who has reached and touched hearts across many regions for nearly a decade through its engaging and enlightenment format.

Maria Vision USA originating here in the United States from Florida, broadcasts entirely in the English language to reach the varying interests and needs of the diverse US make-up, audience, and marketplace. It's part of a broadened strategy to deliver great content, spiritual and positive messages, entertainment and more directly into you home and on your devices/phones for on-the-go enlightenment.

Programming includes top weekly specials, youth outreach and family programming, documentaries, music, spiritual and uplifting message and more. View our ever-evolving programming grid at https://www.mariavision.us/weekly-shows and to watch us live.

About Maria Vision USA

Maria Vision USA is a full-time broadcasting network available in the United States on multiple platforms to enable the best broadcast outreach and accessibility possible. Maria Vision US's mission is to be a go-to source for you individually, and for families across the nation for all your educational, spiritual, wellness and entertainment needs. https://www.mariavision.us/

Contacts:

Maria Vision USA: contact@mariavision.us

Network Distribution: Kim Reed, Golazo Media 561-715-1894, kim@golazomedia.com , www.golazomedia.net .

If you want Maria Vision USA added to your cable, satellite, or other provider source, email us at the address above.

