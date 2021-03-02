MarginEdge Announces Partnership With Harbor Foodservice

KENT, Wash., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foodservice, leading broadline distributor to restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, announces partnership with MarginEdge, a restaurant operations management platform. The partnership provides MarginEdge free of charge for four months to Harbor Foodservice's customers, the latest demonstration of decades of service to the Washington area.

Harbor Foodservice works to find ways to support and empower their clients far beyond their role as vendor and together with MarginEdge, want to make empowerment of restaurant operators central to their mission, with acceleration of this commitment in support of an embattled industry. MarginEdge's smart technology provides operators with real-time data to accurately look at up-to-the-minute costs, revenue streams and other metrics, helping to inform decisions, pivots and adjustments to business models. These dynamic changes will continue to be essential as the restaurant industry, and Harbor Foodservice's customers, navigate the pandemic and begin to rebuild.

"When you think about the intersection of culture and impact, MarginEdge was a perfect partner. They are as committed as we are to delivering exceptional service to restaurants and delivering high impact efficiencies in a time our industry needs it most. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring MarginEdge to our community," says Andrew Cook, Restaurant Operations Consultant with Harbor Foodservice.

Harbor Foodservice sees MarginEdge as a high impact tool to bring technological efficiencies to their community who are doing more with less, navigating a disrupted supply chain and beginning to think about business and team structure on the path ahead. MarginEdge provides real-time food and recipe costs, a completely digitized back office and daily reporting so operators are able to make informed decisions in the moment, allowing their businesses to be nimble in a rapidly changing environment.

"Harbor Foodservice is an incredible organization with forward thinking leadership committed to going above and beyond for their customers. We are grateful to be a part of their mission to do everything they can to support their community, and we can't wait to see the full impact of this exciting partnership." Bo Davis, CEO MarginEdge.

About Harbor FoodserviceHarbor Foodservice is a 4th generation, family-owned and operated business. Since 1923 Harbor has been supplying northwest restaurant owners with everything they need from groceries to consulting solutions to help their restaurant succeed. Harbor's neighbor-to-neighbor spirit is cultivated throughout their team. From the personal relationships the reps and drivers have with customers to the consulting services provided for restaurants, Harbor believes in taking care of each other and caring for the communities they live in. Their #HarborCares programs embody this idea as they engage with vendors and customers to positively impact people's lives. Harbor's steadfast commitment to making the company a great place to build a career has been recognized year after year, as Harbor's been honored as one of Washington's 100 Best Places To Work. For more information visit www.harborfoodservice.com/

About MarginEdgeMarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Fairfax, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com

