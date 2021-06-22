Margaret Sohagi Selected To Best Lawyers In America 2021 "Women In Law"

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 "Women in the Law" Business Edition.

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 "Women in the Law" Business Edition. The special edition celebrates the accomplishments of women in the legal industry and includes every female lawyer recognized in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board. In 2020 the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized her as a Leader in Law Award nominee and in 2019 the Daily Journal named The Sohagi Law Group a 'Top Boutique." The National Law Journal named Sohagi to its 'Elite Boutique Trailblazers' list in 2019.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration for The Best Lawyers in America are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. The awards and recognitions are based on the feedback received from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaret-sohagi-selected-to-best-lawyers-in-america-2021-women-in-law-301317595.html

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group