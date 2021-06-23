Margaret Sohagi Among The Los Angeles' Top Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been selected as a nominee for the 'Community Impact Advocate' Award and recognized in the...

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been selected as a nominee for the 'Community Impact Advocate' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Women make a unique impact every day throughout Southern California, the country and the world," said Sohagi. "I am truly grateful to be recognized alongside a group of such highly respected professional women."

Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, climate change, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board. In 2020 the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized her as a Leader in Law Award nominee and in 2019 the Daily Journal named The Sohagi Law Group a 'Top Boutique." The National Law Journal named Sohagi to their 'Elite Boutique Trailblazers' list in 2019.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony on June 23, 2021, at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

