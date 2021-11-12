Marcus Leavitt Joins Tutor Perini To Lead New Project Proposals And Develop A Design-Build Engineering Management Group

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) - Get Tutor Perini Corporation Report (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that Marcus Leavitt recently joined the Company as a Senior Vice President to lead new strategic project pursuits, with a focus on large complex projects being procured under alternative project delivery models, such as Public-Private Partnership (P3), Design-Build and Progressive Design-Build. Mr. Leavitt is also tasked with developing a new Design-Build Engineering Management Group that will focus on improving collaboration between our clients, construction teams and engineering partners. This new role will provide efficiencies and consistency on new proposals, improve relationships with our clients and compliment Tutor Perini's successful history of delivering on the industry's largest, most complex projects. Previously, Mr. Leavitt was a Vice President at Parsons Corporation (PSN) - Get Parsons Corporation Report for six years, where he led Parsons Construction Group in the United States and Canada.

Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tutor Perini, remarked, "Having worked closely with Marcus on multiple successful joint ventures over the years, I am pleased to welcome him as another key addition to our management team and look forward to his positive contributions."

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006174/en/