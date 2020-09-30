Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces The Appointment Of Andrew Flack As Chief Commercial Officer

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced the appointment of Andrew Flack as its first ever chief commercial officer.

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) - Get Report, today announced the appointment of Andrew Flack as its first ever chief commercial officer. Flack is a globally-experienced, results-oriented, proven leader with over 30 years of hospitality industry experience.

Flack most recently served as vice president marketing & eCommerce with Hilton Worldwide. In this role, he supported more than 5,000 managed and franchised properties, with oversight for 140 team members located throughout the Americas. Andrew's previous roles with Hilton included vice president of product marketing & customer insights and vice president of global brand marketing. His international posts with Hilton included vice president sales & marketing Asia Pacific and regional director of sales, marketing & revenue management in Sydney, Australia.

"Andrew brings to Marcus Hotels & Resorts an extensive set of skills that will allow us to most effectively align and leverage all commercial resources to include sales, marketing, revenue strategy, and distribution. He has a consistent track record of transformation, building customer-facing innovation and delivering exceptional financial results," said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to Andrew's contributions as we build on the past success and continued growth of Marcus Hotels & Resorts."

Flack received a bachelor's degree in economics & accounting from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK and his MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management in Sydney.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development, and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill, and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://media.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and Bistro Plex® brands. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

