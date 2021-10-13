Marcus Hotels & Resorts Again Ranks At The Top Of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), announced today that six of its owned and/or managed properties have been recognized as top hotels and resorts by the 2021...

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) - Get Marcus Corporation Report, announced today that six of its owned and/or managed properties have been recognized as top hotels and resorts by the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards.

The Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties that were recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers as top hotels and resorts in their respective categories are:

As the first-of-its-kind arts hotel, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee was honored as the #5 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is the second consecutive year that the property, which opened in 2019, has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The hotel broadly celebrates the arts in its many forms with multiple gallery and exhibition spaces, daily live music and programmed events, and unique culinary experiences awaiting guests inside.

readers. The hotel broadly celebrates the arts in its many forms with multiple gallery and exhibition spaces, daily live music and programmed events, and unique culinary experiences awaiting guests inside. Milwaukee's distinguished luxury hotel, The Pfister Hotel was recognized as the #13 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is the fifth consecutive year the 127-year-old property has been named a Top Hotel in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler readers. This year, The Pfister Hotel was also honored with the coveted AAA Four Diamond Designation for its 45th consecutive year.

readers. This year, The Pfister Hotel was also honored with the coveted AAA Four Diamond Designation for its 45th consecutive year. Skirvin Hilton was named the #15 Top Hotel in the Midwest, marking the second time it has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Its rich history in Oklahoma City stretches back to 1911 when it first opened its doors. Guests today can continue to experience the elegance and innovation in the hotel's luxuriously appointed guest rooms and upscale dining offerings.

readers. Its rich history in Oklahoma City stretches back to 1911 when it first opened its doors. Guests today can continue to experience the elegance and innovation in the hotel's luxuriously appointed guest rooms and upscale dining offerings. A Lincoln, Nebraska landmark, Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker was honored as the #18 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is the first year the property was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers. This beautiful historic hotel has been serving Nebraska's capital city for nearly 90 years and offers guests unique experiences with its Artist-in-Residence program and the popular and fun Miller Time Pub.

readers. This beautiful historic hotel has been serving Nebraska's capital city for nearly 90 years and offers guests unique experiences with its Artist-in-Residence program and the popular and fun Miller Time Pub. Hyatt Regency Schaumburg in Schaumburg, Illinois was named the #19 Top Hotel in the Midwest. This is also the first year the property was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers. Recently renovated, Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is conveniently located near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and is among many of the area's most popular attractions and energetic business hubs. The hotel offers many amenities for both business and leisure travelers with state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces as well as contemporary guestrooms.

readers. Recently renovated, Hyatt Regency Schaumburg is conveniently located near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and is among many of the area's most popular attractions and energetic business hubs. The hotel offers many amenities for both business and leisure travelers with state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces as well as contemporary guestrooms. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was recognized as the #9 Top Resort in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. This all-seasons premier resort is situated on 1,300 acres in the beautiful woodlands of Lake Geneva and is known for its two championship golf courses in the summer and Mountain Top downhill ski hill in the winter, as well as its full-service WELL Spa & Salon and array of fine dining options. This is the fifth consecutive year this property has been named a Top Resort by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

"We are very proud that the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler again recognized our properties for being among the very best of the best," said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "Year after year, our properties are chosen for Condé Nast Traveler and other honors because of their unique and first-class offerings, our team's drive to deliver exceptional service, and our proven operational expertise that welcomes guests back again and again. Thanks to the dedication of our team, Marcus Hotels & Resorts' properties claimed 25 percent of this year's highly coveted and admired Condé Nast Traveler list of Top Hotels in the Midwest, more than any other owner or manager."

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website and celebrated in the November issue.

