Marcus & Millichap, Inc. To Present At KBW's Virtual CRE Day Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today that CEO Hessam Nadji will participate in a panel discussion at...

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) - Get Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Report, a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing and research and advisory services, announced today that CEO Hessam Nadji will participate in a panel discussion at KBW's Virtual CRE Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

Both the live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Marcus & Millichap Investor Website at https://ir.marcusmillichap.com.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 2,097 investment sales and financing professionals in 84 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 8,954 transactions in 2020, with a sales volume of approximately $43.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006147/en/