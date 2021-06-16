MarcomCentral Launches MarcomDesigner: Further Empowering Marketers To Be More Efficient

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarcomCentral announced the launch of MarcomDesigner, a web-based application built specifically to allow marketers to create, edit, and manage templates within their Marcom Portal.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarcomCentral announced the launch of MarcomDesigner, a web-based application built specifically to allow marketers to create, edit, and manage templates within their Marcom Portal. With MarcomDesigner, any marketer, regardless of graphic design experience, can create customized templates.

The application eliminates the need to involve design resources, empowering marketers with the tools to be more efficient and get back to the parts of the job they enjoy. MarcomDesigner securely stores templates on the MarcomCentral cloud, making them accessible without the need of other installed design applications. MarcomDesigner enables users to easily maintain their company's brand standards by allowing them to:

Easily add and manage text and graphic frames

Add and edit variable text and graphic fields

Apply text formatting options

Add Library images directly to templates

Create and manage custom colors

Use dozens of Google fonts

Preview designs

Download high res proof PDFs

Publish templates to MarcomCentral Portal

"We've heard time and time again that our customers want to have the ability to quickly build templates without involving a professionally trained designer," said Audra McKay-Webster, Head of Product at MarcomCentral. "We created MarcomDesigner with the goal of saving our customers time, and in turn making their jobs more efficient." MarcomDesigner will be available June 30 to all current MarcomCentral customers at no additional charge.

About MarcomCentralMarcomCentral® is a leading provider of Brand Management solutions for marketing teams everywhere. MarcomCentral's solutions organize, customize and share marketing and sales materials across entire organizations, enabling brand control and asset distribution with anytime, anywhere access. Businesses of all sizes count on MarcomCentral's powerful platforms to simplify their file storage systems, scale their marketing efforts and build their brands worldwide.

