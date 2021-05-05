MarcomCentral Appoints New Vice President Of Marketing, Matt Wallace, As Company Expands Product Offering

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarcomCentral, a leader in the brand management space, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Vice President of Marketing, Matt Wallace. As part of the executive leadership team, Wallace will be responsible for overseeing the execution of MarcomCentral's global marketing strategy. In this position, Wallace leverages his 18 years of marketing experience to drive revenue growth as the company expands their product offering in the digital asset management space.

MarcomCentral welcomes new VP of Marketing, Matt Wallace, as they focus on growth in the DAM market.

Prior to joining MarcomCentral, Wallace led marketing and product in various B2B organizations including digital transformation consulting, data center, PaaS, and telco industries.

"Matt's track record of leading high growth marketing programs is a huge asset to MarcomCentral", said Byung Choi, CEO of MarcomCentral. "We're thrilled to welcome Matt to the team as we continue to expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of marketers. I'm confident Matt's experience and marketing leadership will help us bring meaningful Martech solutions to our customers, allowing them to spend less time managing technologies and more time doing impactful marketing."

MarcomCentral's newly launched digital asset management solution, MarcomGather, empowers marketing and sales teams to centralize, organize, and share digital assets across their organization. Wallace will help lead the charge in establishing MarcomGather as a major player in the DAM market. His agile, outcome-focused project management approach will drive the marketing team towards a successful 2021.

"MarcomCentral has a huge opportunity to excel within the brand management space," said Matt Wallace, Vice President of Marketing "and I'm excited to lead the marketing team in making our mark this year helping our clients accelerate sales processes while ensuring brand cohesion and excellent customer experiences. Stay tuned for many exciting things to come!"

About MarcomCentral

MarcomCentral ® is a leading provider of Brand Management solutions for marketing teams everywhere. MarcomCentral's solutions organize, customize and share marketing and sales materials across entire organizations, enabling brand control and asset distribution with anytime, anywhere access. Businesses of all sizes count on MarcomCentral's powerful platforms to simplify their file storage systems, scale their marketing efforts and build their brands worldwide.

