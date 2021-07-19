March Networks' New Linux-Based VMS Scales To Support 3,000 IP Cameras On A Single Server

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks ®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce a new highly scalable Linux version of its video management software (VMS) that can support up to...

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks ®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce a new highly scalable Linux version of its video management software (VMS) that can support up to 3,000 cameras on a single server.

The latest release of March Networks Command™ Recording Software offers unparalleled flexibility and scalability for customers. In addition to Windows systems, the software now works with Linux-based Operating Systems (OS), offering an unprecedented ability to support up to 3,000 IP channels on one server. March Networks has achieved this scale by leveraging Docker™ container technology, an open source platform that can speed the delivery of cloud-based applications, centralized video storage and cloud recording - all elements of the March Networks' VMS roadmap.

Using the solution, customers can lower infrastructure costs with fewer servers. They can move toward centralized storage by streaming cameras to just one server in an on-site data center.

"We added the Linux option for our VMS because of its superior security and Docker support, which provides the scalability our customers need as well as the foundation for our cloud recording solution," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. "This platform further builds on March Networks' 20-year history of offering highly secure, enterprise-class Linux recording solutions."

Payne notes that Command Recording Software uses a customized OS that removes unnecessary services and applications, reducing the likelihood of cyber-attack. It offers complete end-to-end encryption (from camera to recorder to enterprise management system to client software) with cameras supporting RTP/RTSP over HTTPS.

For customers that prefer a purpose-built appliance, the software is also embedded on March Networks' new X-Series Hybrid Recorders. The high-performance recorders are optimized to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications with NVIDIA ® system-on-chip technology. New 4, 8 and 12-channel versions of the X-Series - ideal for ATM and small retail installations - are now available for order and shipping later this quarter.

"Our VMS platform's flexible architecture, supporting both Windows and Linux-based systems, as well as running on our X-Series recorders or commercial off-the-shelf servers and virtual machines, makes it an ideal solution for almost any business," said Payne. "Large organizations with high camera counts including retail warehouses and distribution centers, school campuses, airports and corporate headquarter locations will particularly benefit from the solution's scalability, high availability and failover recording."

The platform also offers:

Business intelligence - When integrated with March Networks Searchlight™ data analytics software, customers can enjoy access to people counting, queue length and dwell time analytics as well as ATM or POS transaction data overlaid on video.

Compatibility with March Networks' hosted Command Enterprise Software for a cloud-managed video solution offering real-time health monitoring, and centralized system and user management

Convenient external recording options (DAS, NAS and SAN)

Remote viewing with the March Networks Command Mobile app or the March Networks Web Client

March Networks will showcase Command Recording Software and its X-Series Hybrid Recorders at ISC West, booth #12045 July 19-21 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About March Networks

March Networks ® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/march-networks-new-linux-based-vms-scales-to-support-3-000-ip-cameras-on-a-single-server-301336533.html

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION