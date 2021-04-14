Marc Probst, CIO Of ELLKAY, Recognized As CIO Of The Year At CHIME Spring Forum

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity for over 19 years, is proud to announce that its Chief Information Officer, Marc Probst, is being honored as CIO of the Year by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) at its virtual Spring Forum April 13-15, 2021. In early 2020, CHIME and the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) jointly decided they would recognize Probst as CIO of the year at HIMSS '20. At the time, Probst was the CIO of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recognition was unfortunately cut short. Probst then joined ELLKAY as the Chief Information Officer. CHIME's recent announcement was done to ensure Probst is duly recognized as CIO of the Year.

Russ Branzell, CEO and President of CHIME said, "Marc is one of our industry's greatest CIOs and digital leaders. His time at Intermountain Healthcare contributed not only to amazing quality and affordable care, but also provided significant contributions to healthcare across our nation and internationally. We were unable to recognize him in person last year as the 2020 CIO of the Year but want to again recognize his amazing achievements through this great award. We will be awarding him his trophy during the in-person CHIME Fall Forum in San Diego, CA in October 2021."

Probst joined ELLKAY at a time in which the company was experiencing significant growth across multiple segments of the healthcare industry. He has put his expertise in healthcare to good use in guiding the company's strategy regarding interoperability, innovation, and the product roadmap. In honor of his recognition, ELLKAY is hosting a special ELLKAY Expert Exchange session called, "Ask Marc Anything", encouraging CHIME21 Spring Forum attendees to have their questions ready and ask him anything, "literally anything." The special session is on Wednesday April 14, at 3:00 PM ET with Marc Probst, and moderated by John Kravitz, CHIME Board Chair and Chief Information Officer at Geisinger Health System.

John Kravitz added, "It's been a pleasure knowing and working with Marc over the years, as a fellow CIO as well as a member of the CHIME Board. Marc's professional approach to IT Leadership exemplifies why he was selected as CIO of the Year!"

Probst shared, "It is my honor to be recognized as CIO of the Year. I appreciate my colleagues at CHIME. I am among esteemed and exceptional company, as well as good friends at CHIME, and am very grateful for their recognition."

Ajay Kapare, CHIME Executive Board Member and ELLKAY's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer added, "We are very lucky to have Marc on Team ELLKAY. He has brought a level of knowledge and market insight to our team that we are glad to have. He is very deserving of this award and we want to congratulate him."

The ELLKAY Expert Exchange, is a popular series of LIVE sessions first introduced during the CHIME Fall Forum. In addition to the candid session with Marc Probst, ELLKAY is also hosting an Expert Exchange on Interoperability on Wednesday at 12:30 PM ET with esteemed panelists Dr. Ashish Atreja, Chief Information & Digital Health Officer at UC Davis Health, Chuck Christian, Vice President of Technology at Franciscan Health, and Pete Marks, PhD, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at WakeMed, moderated by ELLKAY's own Director of Enterprise Interoperability Kendall Brown.

On Thursday, April 15, ELLKAY has two more Expert Exchange sessions in store for CHIME Spring Forum attendees. First, is Women in Health IT at 10:00 AM ET with Nicole Faucher, Vice President of Client Development and Delivery at Allscripts, Theresa Meadows, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Cook Children's, Donna Roach, Chief Information Officer of University of Utah Health, and Tressa Springmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Lifebridge Health, moderated by ELLKAY's Regional Vice President of Strategic Relationships Gretchen Tegethoff.

And to finish the event, ELLKAY is hosting an Expert Exchange on Data and Digital Health at 12:30 PM ET featuring Debbie Gash, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of St. Luke's Health System, Chero Goswami, Chief Information Officer of UW Health System, and Craig Richardville, Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer of SCL Health, moderated by ELLKAY's own Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Ajay Kapare.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 19 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

