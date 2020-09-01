Marc L. Shapiro, Esq Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc L. Shapiro, Esq is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Personal Injury Attorney in Southwest Florida. Attorney Shapiro is the Founder and CEO of The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A and has over 28 years of experience as a Personal Injury Attorney.

After receiving his Juris of Doctor ( J.D.) Degree from the University of Akron in 1992, he moved to Naples, FL. In 200x, he founded The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. Since then, his law firm has been recognized by numerous awards including the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) as the Nation's Top One Percent and in 2019 the "Best Attorney" by the Naples Daily News community "Best Of" award. He is also winner of the Client's Choice Award, the Client Distinction Award, as well as Southwest Florida's Lawyers of Distinction.

His primary areas of practice are personal injury and wrongful death cases, complex commercial real estate litigation, title insurance disputes, foreclosure defense, mortgage law, bank workouts, short sales, and commercial and residential landlord-tenant disputes. He is highly rated in both legal and ethical standards; and AV Peer-Reviewed Rated through Martindale-Hubbell. Also, his community and clients have recognized his law firm through excellent reviews on Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Attorney Shapiro is an entrepreneur and has incorporated business principles to better shape his practice. He has embraced technology to make his law firm more efficient and productive to better serve the needs of his clients and community.

Additionally, he has co-authored an Amazon number one bestseller "Business Leader Success," and frequently delivers seminar presentations on legal topics. Active in his community, Marc donates to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, volunteers with Autism Speaks and Autism awareness groups and serves as a board member of the House of Gaia Community Learning Center. He also volunteered to serve as a judge for both Collier County public schools Mock Trial Competitions and the Ava Maria Law School Moot Court Competition.

Marc Shapiro would like to dedicate his success to his son Nathan.

For more information please visit https://attorneyshapiro.com/marc-l-shapiro/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-l-shapiro-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301122420.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who