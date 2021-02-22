Marc A. Nolan MD, FACP, FACC Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc A. Nolan MD, FACP, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiologist for his exemplary contributions in the medical field and professional excellence with Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Having led an impressive medical career of over 21 years, Dr. Marc A. Nolan is a board-certified cardiologist specializing in internal medicine, preventive cardiology, cardiology, and nuclear cardiology. He is currently practicing at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and is on staff at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, NY. Dedicated to providing the highest standard of cardiology services, he has brought 20 years of valuable knowledge and experience directing the Nuclear Lab and Echo Cardiology. Previously, Dr. Nolan taught at both Lenox Hill and New York University.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Nolan completed his undergraduate studies at Fordham, followed by his medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine. Then he completed his internship, residency, and fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he served as chief resident. He received the Harry Fine Award as a senior resident due to exceptional academic achievements, clinical acumen, and patient care. Always striving for excellence, he completed a year of nuclear cardiology at Mount Sinai St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center. In addition, Dr. Nolan is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and board-certified in nuclear cardiology by the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.

Remaining aware of the latest medical advancements, Dr. Nolan maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American Society of Echocardiography, and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

Throughout his career, Dr. Nolan attributes his success and career in cardiology to his great teachers.

To learn more, please visit https://www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/cardiology/dr-marc-antony-nolan-md-11356545.

