Maravai LifeSciences Announces Registration And Webcast Information For Upcoming R&D Day, To Be Held On January 28, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (MRVI) , a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced details for its first ever Investor R&D Day.

The event will be held virtually on January 28, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event should conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by following this link and completing the registration form. A link to the live webcast and related materials will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Maravai website, https://investors.maravai.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

About MaravaiMaravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

