Marathon Petroleum Corp. To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results On Feb. 2, 2022

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) - Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation Report will host a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPC's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

