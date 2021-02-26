Marathon Patent Group Announces Name Change To Marathon Digital Holdings

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Company has changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, effective March 1, 2021.

The name change is part of a broader corporate rebrand that reflects the Company's commitment to its core competency: mining cryptocurrencies and investing in digital assets. As part of the rebrand, Marathon is also constructing a new corporate website, which is expected to launch in coming weeks.

"Now that we have transformed Marathon into one of the only pure-play Bitcoin investment options available, we are rebranding our Company to ensure our image better aligns with our current operations and our long-term objectives," said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon's chairman and CEO. "To date we have purchased $150 million worth of Bitcoin and 103,060 of the industry's premier Bitcoin miners. These strategic investments demonstrate our commitment to this new asset class and our clear path to becoming one of the largest and most efficient miners in North America. The corporate rebrand, including our new name, Marathon Digital Holdings, better represents our mission and the strategy we are implementing to further grow the business."

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

