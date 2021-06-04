Marathon Medical Wins Inclusion Of The Geko™ Device On Its Veterans Administration (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Medical Technology (Sky), a UK-based medical device manufacturer, today announced the inclusion of its flagship product, the geko™ device, on a U.S. Veterans Health Administration (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract awarded to its federal distribution partner, Marathon Medical Inc.

The wearable, clinically proven geko™ is a small, battery powered, disposable, neuromuscular electro-stimulation device, that is applied non-invasively to the skin over the common peroneal nerve at the side of the knee. Small electrical pulses gently stimulates the nerve, once every second, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf [1], at rate equal to 60% of continuous walking [2] without the patient having to move. The increase in blood flow prevents venous thromboembolism (VTE - blood clots) [3], reduces pre-operative trauma-based swelling [3] and prevents and treats the build-up of post-operative swelling [4].

The Contract award number #36F79718D0321 enables the VA and other federal organizations to purchase the FDA-cleared geko™ device at pre-approved pricing via the Marathon Medical Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, or via the GSA Advantage Online Catalog. Additionally the Department of Defense has included the product on DAPA contract number #SP0200-13-H-0003.

"Adding the geko™ device to our supply schedule to help the VA hospitals prevent Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) and manage post-operative and trauma-based swelling, makes perfect sense," says Jon Landis, COO, Marathon Medical. "Blood clots affect more than 900,000 American citizens each year, and 3 in 10 people who suffer a blood clot will have another episode within 10 years [5]. Edema, the medical term for swelling, a huge and until now more silent burden, with few tools to address the complication, can delay surgical fixation, impede wound closure, decrease muscle strength and stall rehabilitation [6,7]. We are therefore extremely proud to provide federally-operated hospitals access to an innovation that can help address these significant medical challenges."

"We share in this excitement," says Bernard Ross, Sky Founder and CEO. "The VA is the largest Integrated health network in the USA, treating in excess of 9 million veterans annually, at 171 VA hospitals and 1,454 [8] health care facilities. We plan to serve this health system alongside Marathon to grow geko™ device awareness and market access. Our partnership with Marathon and the inclusion of the geko™ device on the FSS contract, enables our commitment to help those who serve and have served their country and their families. It is our hope that that we can make a positive impact on the lives of veterans to prevent life threatening blood clots and to manage swelling complications related to surgery and trauma."

In the USA the geko™ device is cleared for the following indications:

To increase local blood circulation.

For immediate post-surgical stimulation of the calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis.

Stimulation of the calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis in non-surgical patients at risk for venous thromboembolism.

For the reduction of edema.

About Marathon Medical Inc.

Marathon Medical is a medical distribution company that has been bringing the highest quality medical devices to its federal government customers since 2002. Their mission is to provide excellence to the health care supply chain with a professional personal service. Marathon manages multiple GSA, VA, DAPA, and ECAT contracts to help facilitate government customer's access today's latest technologies and innovation.

Marathon Medical's Corporate offices and warehouse facility is conveniently located just outside of Denver Co with an additional location in Tampa FL. They work with a variety of Manufacturers to provide solutions for every department within the hospital. To place an order with Marathon Inc., please call 877-431-7453.

About the geko™ device

The FDA cleared and UK NICE guidance approved geko™, is a clinically proven neuromuscular electrostimulation device which prevents blood stasis in the deep veins of the calf by activation of foot and calf muscle pumps via stimulation of the common peroneal nerve. Weighing just 10g, silent in operation and with no wires or leads, the battery powered geko™ is a daily disposable device that is self-adhesive and comfortable to wear. www.gekodevices.com

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include life threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling before and after general and orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing )leg ulcers). The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals for better patient outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

