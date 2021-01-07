Mappedin Offers Indoor Mapping Capabilities To ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Solution

Together, the companies will deliver interactive indoor mapping and wayfinding experiences to employees, increasing safety and making day-to-day navigation and discovery within the office environment simple.

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Mappedin, the leading indoor mapping SaaS platform, today announced an integration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. Mappedin's indoor mapping software will be integrated into ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery to deliver a digital mapping platform for employees and operators alike.

With this integration, facility and workplace teams using ServiceNow will have the ability to leverage mapping as part of ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery, including a robust map editor suite to ensure floor plans remain up to date. The integration allows ServiceNow customers to easily switch back and forth from the Workplace Service Delivery solution to the Mappedin Map Editor through single sign on. Property managers can edit floor plans in real-time and publish those changes to their wayfinding and mapping experiences. And employees will be able to reserve space using an interactive floor map that shows reserved, unavailable and available spaces for booking, and a legend with color coding to explain the space.

"As part of our new Workplace Service Delivery solution, it was important to find a mapping provider that could integrate seamlessly into our existing platform to help organizations manage safe and efficient workplaces," said Deepak Bharadwaj, VP and GM, Legal and Workplace Business Unit, ServiceNow. "In an increasingly distributed work environment, digital solutions must enable simple and flexible experiences, including the ability to easily find and book desks, collaboration spaces and meeting rooms, and navigate facilities."

"We're seeing offices and other indoor spaces change constantly," said Hongwei Liu, CEO of Mappedin. "Accurate digital maps and simple tools to keep them up to date helps everyone stay on top of that change and focus on what they do best. This, paired with the ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery solution provides a meaningful employee experience."

Mappedin Features Available to ServiceNow Users:

Map Editor: utilize Mappedin's simple editor tools so that property managers and tenants can keep their building floor plans up to date, in real-time.

Map Visualizations: incorporate a mapping element to meeting room reservations and desk bookings, along with giving employees additional, location-based information.

incorporate a mapping element to meeting room reservations and desk bookings, along with giving employees additional, location-based information. Wayfinding Application:allow employees to easily navigate around a venue or large work campus to find services, meeting rooms, and amenities.

For enterprises planning their safe return to work strategy, the Mappedin and ServiceNow integration provides the ability to establish safe distancing for workspace reservations, wayfinding and more.

About Mappedin

Mappedin powers search and discovery indoors. The software platform provides industry leading tools for property owners and operators to manage their dynamic indoor information and build digital wayfinding experiences into their customer-facing applications.

Founded in 2011, Mappedin is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. Their clients manage over 600M square feet of indoor space within the Mappedin platform and last year served over 140 million directions to people navigating the indoors. For more information, please visit www.mappedin.com, or follow us on Twitter @mappedin.

