Mapp Launches Global Partner Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, announced today the launch of its new partner program. The partnership is aimed at service providers, agencies, consultants, and resellers in the digital marketing industry, as well as innovative technology companies and software vendors, with the goal of providing joint expertise in customer acquisition and support.

The expansion and long-term strengthening of partnerships is a priority for Mapp. With the help of chosen partners, Mapp plans to tap into unused customer potential and make its offering more comprehensive and effective with a larger range of services. Sharing resources, networks, and knowledge will bring synergy to Mapp and its associates.

Mapp partners that need digital solutions for their customers will gain access to the market-leading capabilities of Mapp Cloud, the scalable and modular marketing platform. This includes Mapp Acquire, a data management platform that manages and enriches data centrally; Mapp Intelligence, an AI-based solution for data insights and customer activation; and Mapp Engage, a cross-channel marketing solution for manage a seamless, personalized customer journey. Data exchange with third-party systems is handled by a special interface that supports a wide range of common marketing applications. Likewise, partners can make use of Mapp Empower, a white-label email marketing solution.

The new program is aimed at organizations that want to seamlessly integrate customer intelligence, marketing analytics, and cross-channel marketing into their portfolio. Partners will have access to unified raw data and will be able to use Mapp's proven intelligence expertise to generate AI-based insights. This, in turn, can be used to enable cross-channel customer activation in conjunction with a powerful marketing automation. The Mapp offering is certified according to internationally relevant standards, including ISO 27001 and ISO 27018.

The offering will enable service providers, agencies, consultants, and resellers to help their customers maximize the value of Mapp's digital marketing solutions. The program enables consulting partners to profitably sell Mapp's technology and services with dedicated sales support. For technology companies and software vendors, the program focuses on making the most of Mapp Cloud's interfaces and extensions. Technology partners complement and expand Mapp Cloud and its data exchange possibilities.

In addition to attractive commission-based payment, Mapp will provide its partners with extensive training and other educational opportunities. The organization will also offer regional on-site support across its locations of the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, and France.

The global program has a range of levels and may include certification. The first cohort of Mapp partners includes prominent service providers, such as Code Party, Davies Meyer, GroupM, Prisma, UserCentrics e Wavemaker Italy.

Nicola Liverani, Senior Director, Partner Global at Mapp, comments: "Cooperation is all the more important in challenging times. With our new partner program, we want to promote the exchange and joint development of best practices in digital marketing. Based on our technological expertise, we can offer partners innovative and profitable solutions. Our offering is designed to help Mapp and its partners to grow together in the areas of customer intelligence, marketing analytics and cross-channel marketing."

About Mapp Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts - and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Flixbus, MyToys, ING, Infinity and Lloyds Banking Group.

Press contacts: PR Agency: The PR Network Matt Cartmell +44 (0)7930 485 333 matt.cartmell@thepr.network https://www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital Harald Oberhofer+49 30 755 415 120 harald.oberhofer@mapp.com www.mapp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mapp-launches-global-partner-program-301131319.html

SOURCE Mapp