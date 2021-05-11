Mapp Cloud Marketing Platform Now Includes Integrated Direct Mail

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experience, has enhanced its marketing platform Mapp Cloud by integrating direct mail for tailored print campaigns into its cross-channel offering.

Mapp's newly released Spring Product Update includes a total of 15 new functionalities for their cross-channel marketing module, Mapp Engage, and customer analytics module, Mapp Intelligence. Marketers can now use Mapp Cloud to integrate direct mail, in all common formats, into their marketing mix. In addition, new data feeds enable the automatic import and simultaneous transformation of data from external sources, so that they are available for the personalization and automation in campaigns. Thanks to artificial intelligence, forecasts can now be created to know about the future development of crucial KPIs. This allows marketers to optimize their activities if the goals they set out are not met.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing at Mapp, comments: "As the lockdown is gradually lifting, the priority for retailers will be to drive customers back into their physical shops. Personalized print and post cards with QR codes are great ways of achieving that goal. The potential created by combining targeted online activities and physical advertising is enormous, especially since direct mailings can also be sent based on rules and behavior through our marketing automation solution."

Direct mail connects online and offline marketing activities and effectively leverages touchpoints in the customer journey. Print integration enables marketers to complement their digital engagement strategy with physical marketing communications, such as letters, postcards, and more, which can be sent via a broad European postal delivery network. This integration is based on a partnership with optilyz, Europe's leading programmatic print solution.

Direct mail can be used for a wide range of applications:

Reactivation of Customers: After a period of inactivity, reach out to customers who are not responsive in other channels or do not meet double opt-in requirements for email communication.

After a period of inactivity, reach out to customers who are not responsive in other channels or do not meet double opt-in requirements for email communication. Second Order Push: Encourage first-time buyers to complete a second purchase and invest in a high-potential relationship with personalized mailings. This is also a good way to contact customers without a newsletter opt-in or non-existent email address.

Encourage first-time buyers to complete a second purchase and invest in a high-potential relationship with personalized mailings. This is also a good way to contact customers without a newsletter opt-in or non-existent email address. Abandoned Shopping Cart : Post cards can be used to create special purchase incentives for indecisive customers (e.g., through one-to-one image personalization or individual discounts).

: Post cards can be used to create special purchase incentives for indecisive customers (e.g., through one-to-one image personalization or individual discounts). Churn Prevention : Prevent customer churn with exclusive and carefully personalized letter.

: Prevent customer churn with exclusive and carefully personalized letter. Cross-selling and Up-selling: Increase sales of complementary offers by showcasing related products through brochure.

Increase sales of complementary offers by showcasing related products through brochure. Live Events : Send greeting cards on special occasions such as a customer's birthday.

: Send greeting cards on special occasions such as a customer's birthday. Referral Marketing: Let your customers spread the word of your business and benefit from the fact that physical mail is often passed on to friends and family members (35% of all letters are read by more than one person).

Mapp now also offers a new Data Feedfunction, that allows the addition of contact, transaction, wishlist, shopping cart abandonment, and location data. Marketers can create their own import jobs in the user interface, transform the imported data, and map it to the desired target. With this update, elaborate contact scenarios for targeted mass mailings can be easily and effectively automated.

At the same time, the application possibilities with Mapp Intelligence have been further expanded through artificial intelligence. Marketers can now benefit from Forecastson key metrics, which allows for more informed decisions. You can, among other things, determine the expected sales in advance and track target achievement.

Through AI-based RFM model recommendations, the factors Recency (How recently did the customer purchase), Frequency (How often do they purchase) and Monetary Value (How much do they spend) can be adapted even more specifically to respective buying behavior of the customer in the future. The result are predefined segments with which customers can be targeted precisely based on their historical buying behavior. The RFM model makes it much easier for marketers to identify profitable segments, for example customers with high historical sales and a high purchase frequency, but who have not ordered for a while.

Further innovations as part of the Spring Product Update are:

Report and Metrics Improvements : These have been improved in several areas in Mapp Intelligence - including for metrics options (decimal rounding exports) as well as for new report functions (auto-refresh option, scale-to-fit PDF button).

: These have been improved in several areas in Mapp Intelligence - including for metrics options (decimal rounding exports) as well as for new report functions (auto-refresh option, scale-to-fit PDF button). Enhanced Smart Notifications : Marketers receive even more precise channel and campaign-specific recommendations for better performance. The automated notifications help to identify particularly high-performing measures as well as short-term trends in real time.

: Marketers receive even more precise channel and campaign-specific recommendations for better performance. The automated notifications help to identify particularly high-performing measures as well as short-term trends in real time. Improved Device Detection : Users benefit from improvements in device detection through even more meaningful device, browser, and platform data in Mapp Intelligence.

: Users benefit from improvements in device detection through even more meaningful device, browser, and platform data in Mapp Intelligence. IOS SDK 5 for Mapp Intelligence: Users now benefit from a new software development kit (SDK) that is easy to implement and particularly resource-efficient for smartphones - and offers higher data quality for analyses.

The Spring Update contains even more new functionalities and improvements. A detailed summary can be found here: https://mapp.com/product-updates-spring-2021/

About MappMarketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for the essentials and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from customized and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved.

Mapp operates offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 3,000 businesses stand out from the crowd. Mapp's clients include Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

