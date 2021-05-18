Mapp Appoints Ricardas Montvila As Vice President Global Strategy

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, international provider of insight-led customer experience, announced the appointment of Ricardas Montvila as Vice President Global Strategy today. In his new position, Ricardas is responsible for the company's international Go-to-Market and Product Strategy. As a marketing expert with a proven track record, he will oversee Global Pre-Sales and Corporate Development & Research.

As Vice President Global Strategy, Ricardas Montvila's new responsibilities include the creation and alignment of strategic sales and marketing plans, including the development of segments and applications as well as the implementation of new ideas and processes. He now also has responsibility for internal knowledge management and consulting and works closely with the international New Business, Customer Success, Marketing and Product Management teams to develop successful outreach strategies, market positioning and product vision.

Ricardas Montvila has been working within the industry for over ten years and is a specialist in data-driven marketing, digital customer activation, analytics, personalization, and automation. In 2010, he started his career at Mapp as an Account Manager and continued to grow through the ranks. As a Senior Global Strategy Director, he orchestrated the strategy behind the acquisition of Webtrekk and shaped the vision for Insight-led Customer Experience platform that Mapp Cloud is today. Most recently, he launched the international community for marketers, Improve Your Marketing.

Steve Warren, CEO Mapp, comments on the promotion: "Ric's expertise perfectly complements our global leadership team. In his new role, he will be responsible for our strategy development and international execution to further strengthen Mapp's position as the leading provider of insight-led customer experience. At the same time, he will continue to drive our digital marketing platform and its capabilities forwards."

Ricardas Montvila adds: "It is an absolute pleasure working with such talented and driven leadership team. It truly is remarkable what we have been able to achieve not only in terms our business performance, but also in the capabilities we have been able to deliver for marketers to help them become insight-driven. The feedback from customers experiencing Mapp Cloud for the first time and excitement and passion of the Customer Success Management, Sales and Pre-Sales teams alone is a testament to the great work we are doing."

About MappMarketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts - and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

Press contact:PR Agency: The PR Network Jonathan Lenz+44 (0)77953 74423 jonathan.lenz@thepr.network www.thepr.network

Mapp Digital Harald Oberhofer+49 30 755 415 120 harald.oberhofer@mapp.com www.mapp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mapp-appoints-ricardas-montvila-as-vice-president-global-strategy-301294057.html

SOURCE Mapp