Maplewood Senior Living Partners With Renowned New York University Neuroscientist, Dr. Wendy Suzuki, For A Brain Health Pilot Program At Newtown Community

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living is excited to announce that through an exclusive relationship with brain health expert, Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a pilot program will be conducted at Maplewood at Newtown, where a group of residents will be enlisted to utilize her BrainBody platform. Through their participation, she will measure the brain-enhancing effects that each exercise program has for them, and provide customized exercise programs that will help protect their brain and maintain optimal cognitive function. Findings from the pilot - Maplewood's latest initiative to promote brain health - will help shape future exercise and wellness programs offered at Maplewood Senior Living communities and at Inspīr Carnegie Hill.

Dr. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University's Center for Neural Science, BrainBody CEO and presenter of the second most viewed TEDTalk of 2018. She also sits on the Advisory Board of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, the flagship residence under Maplewood's new brand of luxury senior living in urban markets, which will soon open on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Consisting of national experts from a variety of senior care disciplines, the Advisory Board provides an unparalleled level of expertise to ensure the very latest and most effective care practices are employed.

The pilot program at Newtown is one of two pilots to be conducted with a Maplewood community, joining another community in Connecticut, Maplewood at Darien. The pilot programs and the strong relationship Maplewood has fostered with Dr. Suzuki are a testament to Maplewood's focus on brain health and its ongoing commitment to sharing the latest research, tools and support by serving as a resource for residents and the community at large.

Dr. Suzuki's research spans over 25 years studying memory and brain plasticity. She conducted extensive work studying the formation and retention of new long-term memories. Her recent research focuses on understanding the role aerobic exercise plays in improving learning, memory and higher cognitive abilities. Through her research, Dr. Suzuki has concluded that physical exercise helps to strengthen key areas of the brain that are most susceptible to both aging and Alzheimer's disease, making it our best hope in addressing the epidemic of Alzheimer's disease in this country. These conclusions led her to develop her company BrainBody, which employs an easy to use platform that is able to quantify the brain-enhancing effects of exercise and provide individualized exercise prescriptions that help protect the brain from aging and neurodegenerative disease states.

"The research shows that as we age, it is imperative to stay in motion and exercise to maintain cognitive function," said Dr. Suzuki. "Exercise provides a brain-enhancing effect that protects the brain from neurodegenerative and age-related diseases."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Suzuki in this pilot program as its findings will directly impact the brain health and overall well being of current and future residents of our communities," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Dr. Suzuki's breakthrough BrainBody program is an example of the caliber of cutting-edge technology and innovative programming we are bringing to residents to support whole-person health and wellness. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Dr. Suzuki and utilizing the insights gained from the pilot programs to further enhance the overall living experience for our residents.

This partnership is Maplewood's latest addition to its expansive suite of resident programming and engagement, educational opportunities and new technologies available across communities to keep residents cognitively stimulated through activity. In October, Maplewood announced a partnership with Drexel University's School of Education and Dr. Kristen Betts to bring the ' Science & Art of Changing your Brain' series to Maplewood Communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio. The four-week virtual series discusses current and emerging research about the brain, mind and memory and teaches participants how to identify protective factors and control risk factors to preserve cognitive abilities. Additionally, the technology at Maplewood not only provides vital functions for these seniors, but it also engages them to learn and master new skills they have not been exposed to before. This includes a partnership with Temi robots, an advanced A.I. software that interacts with residents, performs tasks for them, plays music, tells jokes, helps them learn and allows them to video conference family, friends and doctors. Eversound headsets are utilized to help increase engagement for residents with hearing impairments and are used for live lectures, book clubs, bingo and other group programming. Residents also have access to Rendever, a VR platform that allows them to travel the world (virtually), revisit familiar places, share new experiences and enjoy the thrill of 360-degree video from the comfort of their community.

Maplewood is creating unique operations in their soon-to-be-open Manhattan location, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, to ensure residents feel engaged and healthy in an urban environment. With a variety of care options, including Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Enhanced Care, Inspīr Carnegie Hill will provide residents with a brain-healthy lifestyle and offer daily programs to keep residents in motion naturally and purposefully. An on-site fitness facility, access to personal trainers and group fitness classes empower residents to stay mobile and exercise regularly. In addition, Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities, and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

About Maplewood Senior LivingMaplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, CT, owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit www.maplewoodseniorliving.com

About Inspīr Carnegie HillInspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Fall 2020. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. For more information, please call (646) 978-9040 or visit Inspīr seniorliving.com.*Inspīr Carnegie Hill is pending approval from the State of New York, Department of Health, for the following licenses: Adult Home, Enriched Housing and Assisted Living Residence, with Enhanced and Special Needs Assisted Living Residence certifications.

About Wendy Suzuki Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University. In 2018, Dr. Suzuki's 2018 TEDWomen talk was the #2 most viewed TED talk of the year. Dr. Suzuki's major research interest continues to be brain plasticity. She is best known for her extensive work studying areas in the brain critical for our ability to form and retain new long-term memories. More recently her work has focused on understanding how aerobic exercise can be used to improve learning, memory and higher cognitive abilities in humans. Dr. Suzuki received her undergraduate degree in physiology and human anatomy at the University of California, Berkeley in 1987 studying with Prof. Marion C. Diamond, a leader in the field of brain plasticity. She went on to earn her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from U.C. San Diego in 1993 and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health before accepting her faculty position at New York University in 1998.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maplewood-senior-living-partners-with-renowned-new-york-university-neuroscientist-dr-wendy-suzuki-for-a-brain-health-pilot-program-at-newtown-community-301182749.html

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living