Mao Pleads Guilty To Leaving Canada To Join ISIS

BRAMPTON, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today in the Ontario Superior Court, Ikar Mao pled guilty to leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group contrary to s.83.18(1), thereby committing an offence contrary to s.83.181 of the Criminal Code. Sentencing is expected to occur later this week.

In an agreed statement of facts filed with the court, Mr. Mao admitted to travelling to Turkey for the express purpose of crossing the border into Syria and making himself available to ISIS.

When Mr. Mao returned to Canada on October 19, 2019, some of his personal items were seized including numerous electronic devices. A search of these items demonstrated that Mr. Mao travelled to Turkey in order to enter Syria and travel to ISIS-controlled territory.

The Crown expects to stay the charges against Haleema Mustafa, later this week, when Mr. Mao is sentenced. The staying of the charges against Ms. Mustafa is appropriate in the circumstances given her role, the evidence against her, and the public safety protection assessment. The RCMP was consulted. Ms. Mustafa was in custody for approximately eight months pending resolution.

This case was brought to a successful conclusion as a result of the combined efforts of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the Ministry of the Attorney General for Ontario, and the RCMP.

