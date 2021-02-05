Manulife Investment Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TSX: TERM), the Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (TSX: BSKT) and the Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: CBND) and open the market.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus , please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. To learn more visit manulifeim.ca/etfs .

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion ( US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com .

