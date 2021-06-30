Manulife Investment Management Presents The Reimagined Manulife Centre

Announcing extensive revitalization of one of Canada's first mixed-use commercial and residential destinations Welcoming visitors back to all in-person shopping at upgraded space, with first-to-market and flagship brand locations Unveiling bold and new...

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management is excited to announce the completion of the extensive redevelopment of Manulife Centre, its premier mixed-use complex in the heart of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. The project includes a revitalization of Manulife Centre's exterior with the addition of a glass façade, a reconfiguration of the interior space with an added 35,000 square feet of retail space, and the redesign of fully accessible entrances around the premises. In addition to a fresh on-site look, guests can visit the redesigned website, manulifecentre.com.

"The modernization of Manulife Centre reflects a tremendous change that has been taking place in Bloor-Yorkville over the few years, and it will serve the local retail community well," said Scott Gordon, head of real estate asset management, Canada at Manulife Investment Management. "We are excited for many of our existing retailers who have undergone beautiful redesigns of their spaces and we are thrilled that our longstanding presence in the community has provided the opportunity to welcome new flagship brands, including Eataly to the space."

As part of this revitalization, Manulife Centre has also unveiled the "Creating Firsts" campaign that celebrates Manulife Centre's unique mix of office, retail, and residential space and its commitment to providing first-in-class service and experiences. The campaign is also rooted in the complex's history as one of Canada's first ever mixed-use destinations.

Encompassing 285,000 square feet of retail space, the centre is home to 25 shops, services and eateries, including flagship locations for national brands such as Birks, Indigo, Loblaws, and Shoppers Drug Mart as well as local retail legends Bay Bloor Radio, Over the Rainbow, Pilot Coffee Roasters, and Ron White Shoes. Manulife Centre welcomed Eataly in late 2019. The building also includes 435,000 square feet of office, and 809 luxury residential rental units.

Manulife Centre is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Individual retailer hours may vary. Please contact retailers directly or for further information, at manulifecentre.com.

Manulife Investment Management develops and manages commercial real estate for thousands of customers around the globe as part of its comprehensive private markets capabilities. As of March 31, 2021, the real estate portfolio totals 63 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space and over 6,500 multifamily units strategically located in markets across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. The group leverages its global platform and local expertise to provide market-leading solutions for its tenants and deliver results for its partners.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion ( US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

