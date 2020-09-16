Manufacturers Alliance Annual Summit Going Digital With ManufacturED Online

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation's (MAPI) annual summit is going digital this fall. ManufacturED Online, a condensed version of the annual event that has been moved to Spring 2021, will take place on Oct. 21, 2020, from 1-4 pm ET to give attendees a chance to learn and connect. At this virtual seminar, attendees will hear from experts in sessions and during ED Talks (borrowed from our friends at TED) on topics like the future of work and resilience, strategies for smart factory ecosystems, 5G's role in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the impact of the upcoming election as it relates to U.S. - China relations.

Hear insights from speakers such as:

Rob Atkinson , Founder and President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

, Founder and President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Raj Batra, President of Digital Industries, Siemens USA

Ben Dollar , Principal, Global Supply Chain Practice, Deloitte

, Principal, Global Supply Chain Practice, Deloitte Paul Wellener , Vice Chairman and Leader of the U.S. Industrial Products & Construction Practice, Deloitte

, Vice Chairman and Leader of the U.S. Industrial Products & Construction Practice, Deloitte And more

"While we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are pleased to be able to bring together leaders in the manufacturing sector online in October. ManufacturED is a unique event as it brings manufacturers across roles to address the most pressing issues for strategy and operations leaders," said Stephen Gold, President and CEO, MAPI. "Our virtual event platform allows attendees to connect and engage with each other in addition to learning from speakers, as we evolve during the COVID era."

ManufacturED 2021 will expand on these ideas, as well as share manufacturers' case studies for near-term and long-term growth, along with featuring experts in leadership and many other topics critical to manufacturing's growth.

Learn more about the event and secure your virtual seat for ManufacturED Online at ManufacturEDsummit.com.

If you are an accredited member of the press, request a press pass on our website.

About MAPIFounded in 1933, the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) is a nonprofit organization that connects manufacturing leaders with the ideas they need to make smarter decisions. As the manufacturing leadership network, its mission is powering leaders within manufacturing to drive the growth, profitability, and stature of global manufacturers. For more information, visit mapi.net.

