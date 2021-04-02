MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ACQUIRES GOLDEN ISLES MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY

Charlotte, North Carolina, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. (OTC:MHPC) today announced the acquisition of Golden Isles manufactured housing community.

Golden Isles is a 121 lot property located in Brunswick, Georgia. The company now has 20 owned and operated manufactured housing communities totaling 1,356 lots.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates; acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities in high growth markets and is actively seeking to expand its portfolio.

