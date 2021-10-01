Mantaro Silver Corp. To Change Name To "Mantaro Precious Metals Corp."

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a change of the Company's name to "Mantaro Precious Metals Corp." (the " Name Change"). The Name Change better reflects the Company's diversified portfolio of gold assets in Bolivia and silver assets in Peru.

Dr. Christopher Wilson, CEO of the Company stated, "Mantaro's Board of Directors felt that the name change better reflects the Company's portfolio of high-grade gold and silver projects. Ongoing work at our Santas Gloria and Golden Hill projects have continued to prove the significant prospectively of these areas and we look forward to drill testing these targets in the near future."

Mantaro is actively advancing its projects in Bolivia and Peru:

Bolivia : Mantaro is focused on the drill-ready, high grade, orogenic gold deposit at the Golden Hill Property. An experienced field team is currently onsite and is focused on advancing known mineralization at La Escharcha Mine. The team is also conducting a concession-wide reconnaissance with a focus on over 6 km of regional structures with gold alluvials.

Peru : Mantaro has a very experienced field team sampling and mapping new vein extensions at the Santas Gloria Silver Property. Recently, Mantaro was awarded its second archaeology area approval (CIRA) — which further strengthens the ongoing drill permitting process. Once mapping and sampling of vein extensions at Santas Gloria Silver Property are finished, the Mantaro field will return to reconnaissance mapping of the high-grade San Jose Silver Project.

Mantaro continues an aggressive review of gold and silver projects within the region. Not only does the new company name better reflect corporate strategy, but it also broadens our mandate from the perspective of project owners.

The company will shortly provide separate update to the market on recent work completed at the Santas Gloria Silver Property and Golden Hill Property.

Shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The Name Change is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has an 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are all located in Peru.

