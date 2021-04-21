DORAVILLE, Ga., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Energy announced today the promotion of Tammy Norman to President, Mansfield Power & Gas (MPG). In her new and expanded role, Norman will oversee Mansfield Power & Gas commercial and operational activities, including strategy, sales and marketing, scheduling, trading, and customer service functions.

"Under Tammy Norman's leadership, Mansfield Power & Gas has grown eight-fold, expanding into new product offerings and markets," said Mansfield CEO Michael Mansfield, Sr. "Tammy leads with humility and creativity, motivating her team and preparing the entire organization for the future of the energy sector."

In addition to transforming MPG's sales model, Tammy led the acquisition of eServices Energy Management, LLC earlier in 2021. The acquisition expands Mansfield's natural gas platform into the producer services business in the Appalachia supply region.

Tammy Norman joined Mansfield in October 2018 following a successful career with numerous energy companies. Prior to Mansfield, Norman served as Vice-President of M&A with Shell Energy North America. Her expertise spans natural gas, power, liquefied natural gas, coal, and renewable products.

About Mansfield Energy Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding fuel supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, carriers, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province. For information, call 800-695-6626 or visit www.mansfield.energy.

Media Contact Zach Wall zwall@mansfieldoil.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mansfield-power--gas-names-president-301274094.html

SOURCE Mansfield Energy Corp