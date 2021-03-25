ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named Global 'Pacesetter' For Its Digitally-Enabled, Data-Driven Workforce Solutions

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions (NYSE: MAN) has been recognized by industry Analyst ALM for its deep workforce insight and ability to design and deliver workforce management services that enable agility and...

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions (MAN) - Get Report has been recognized by industry Analyst ALM for its deep workforce insight and ability to design and deliver workforce management services that enable agility and resilience in continued uncertainty. ManpowerGroup is one of just four companies and the only in the industry to receive the Pacesetter designation.

Analysts highlighted ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions' data and analytics tools including IntelliReach ®, a PowerSuite ™ tool providing data analytics and benchmarking to offer a comprehensive view of an organization's entire talent lifecycle and supplier ecosystem. The report also highlighted its deep expertise and workforce advisory services combined with fast-to-market tech-enabled products including RapidRecruit personalized accelerated recruitment technology and RightCoach ®, the on-demand virtual coaching platform.

"We know that 38% of organizations have accelerated transformation as a result of the pandemic and the strategic and operational HR demands of organizations are shifting at speed too." Said Stefano Scabbio, Regional President Southern Europe and Brand Leader for Talent Solutions. "More are looking for full-service HR providers with the tools and tech across markets to build resilience and deliver best-in-class employee experience aligned to business strategy. We are proud to be named a pacesetter in this space by ALM."

"The evolution of professional services in workforce management has tracked closely to the business world's journey towards digital transformation." says Liz DeVito, Associate Director and ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research Analyst. "ManpowerGroup is leading the charge with its exceptionally deep understanding of the operational challenges inherent to workforce management and strong business and labor market intelligence. We are pleased to award them Pacesetter designation in our inaugural Pacesetter report ."

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions - creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the twelfth year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries.

