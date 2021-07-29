ManpowerGroup Introduces Its Working To Change The World Plan - Reporting ESG Progress And Ambitions On People, Prosperity, Planet And Principles Of Governance

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup today published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) plan Working to Change the World . The report highlights 2020-2021 progress and plans for creating value for shareholders while operating a sustainable business model that addresses the long-term imperatives of society. Working to Change the World outlines progress made in the areas of People & Prosperity, Planet and Principles of Governance- focusing on those areas of highest impact to the people, clients and communities ManpowerGroup serves.

"Today there is more focus than ever on ESG and the S in particular - how business creates broader shared value for all," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "What matters is measured, and our Working to Change the World plan is about collectively caring for People and Planet with new awareness and urgency. We are proud to extend our commitment to ESG and to support common stakeholder capitalism metrics that focus on People, Prosperity, Planet and Principles of Governance."

"ManpowerGroup was founded on the belief that running a good business means contributing to society at large," said ManpowerGroup Chief Sustainability Officer, Ruth Harper. "As we go forward, we know people have been changed by the pandemic and have higher expectations of business to contribute to our communities and create broader societal value. We are committed to continuing to deliver on our purpose and to building partnerships because we believe by Working to Change the World we will reshape a brighter future for the many not just the few."

Key highlights of 2020 progress reporting include:

People & Prosperity

Strengthened anti-racist stance and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB)

and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) Committed to hiring, retaining, developing and advancing more women into leadership , and on track to achieve 40% women in leadership by 2024

, and on track to achieve 40% women in leadership by 2024 Reached more than 50 million job seekers with insights, advice and career guidance

with insights, advice and career guidance Connected 2 million people to meaningful, sustainable work and provided access to employment and opportunities to reskill and upskill to 600,000 workers daily

Planet

Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions 26% from 2019 and 37% over 2018 baseline (64,360 to 102,373 tCO2e)

(64,360 to 102,373 tCO2e) Designed Climate Action Plan with ambition to reduce emissions 50%+ across all scopes by 2030

Committed to setting Science-Based Targets and being part of the solution to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or earlier

Principles of Governance

Established ESG Executive Steering Committee with oversight and accountability for global ESG strategy and progress

with oversight and accountability for global ESG strategy and progress 30,000+ employees completed 60,400+ hours of training on our Code of Conduct, cyber security and data privacy and other standards for ethical and responsible business

on our Code of Conduct, cyber security and data privacy and other standards for ethical and responsible business Published global Human Rights Policy to reinforce our industry leadership to advocate for ethical recruitment practices, employment flexibility balanced with security, and opportunities for under-represented and vulnerable populations to develop in-demand skills and participate in the formal economy

to reinforce our industry leadership to advocate for ethical recruitment practices, employment flexibility balanced with security, and opportunities for under-represented and vulnerable populations to develop in-demand skills and participate in the formal economy Recognized for our commitment to driving positive change for people and societies around the world: named a World's Most Ethical Company for the 12th year by Ethisphere, to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12th year and received a 2020 Platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating and top score for 6th year.

Find the full report and more on ManpowerGroup's ESG commitments and progress here www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability.

